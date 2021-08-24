Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
FRANCE IRAQ SYRIA Issue dated 24/08/2021

Iraqi security chief Falih al-Fayyadh sent to Damas to soothe Bashar al-Assad's feelings

Faleh al-Fayad and Bachar al-Assad during a previous visit in 2019.
Faleh al-Fayad and Bachar al-Assad during a previous visit in 2019. © Âsana Handout/EPA/MaxPPP
Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, who is organising a major regional conference with France in Baghdad at the end of August, is seriously embarrassed at not being able to invite his neighbour, Bashar al-Assad. As a result, he decided to send Falih al-Fayyadh to Damas to break the news to the Syrian leader personally. [...] (362 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!