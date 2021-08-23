Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE Issue dated 23/08/2021

Zelensky reshapes its post-Avakov security apparatus

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. © Stefanie Loos/Pool/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
The Ukrainian president has used the all-powerful minister of internal affairs Arsen Avako's departure to replace key appointments within the armed forces, foreign intelligence and internal security services, all with his trusted right-hand man Andriy Yermak never far from the picture. [...] (967 words)
