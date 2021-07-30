Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
AFGHANISTAN IRAN Issue dated 30/07/2021

Tehran opts for pragmatic alliance between Taliban and Hazara

After heated debate, Iran has decided not to oppose its Pashtun neighbours, acknowledging the Taliban's advance over large parts of Afghanistan. The move puts the Shi'ite Hazara, which have been at the front line of the fight against the Taliban, at the centre of the deal. [...] (310 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!