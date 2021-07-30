Your account has been succesfully created.
ARMENIA RUSSIA CENTRAL ASIA BELARUS Issue dated 30/07/2021

CIS launches financial intelligence operation 'Orion'

Yury Chikhanchin, director of the Federal Financial Monitoring Service.
Yury Chikhanchin, director of the Federal Financial Monitoring Service. © Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Under the auspices of Russian intelligence service Rosfinmonitoring, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) aims to strengthen ties through the Orion programme and IT system SiNerGia. [...] (316 words)
