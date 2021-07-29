Your account has been succesfully created.
SYRIA IRAN PAKISTAN Issue dated 29/07/2021

Pakistani intelligence worries about its returning Shiite fighters, demobilised by Tehran

Iran has pulled some of its troops out of Syria as fighting has almost stopped, and Pakistan is now concerned about returning Liwa Zainebiyoun militiamen, who have fought alongside Damascus since 2013. Islamabad dispatched its intelligence chiefs to Tehran to work out a way forward. [...] (357 words)
