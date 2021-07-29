Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA UKRAINE Issue dated 29/07/2021

Moscow looks for second wind amid Donbass troubles

The Kremlin is reviewing its oversight of the two breakaway "republics" in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine, which are dealing with difficult economic conditions. It is continuing to rely on its longstanding allies there but is testing new rallying cries. [...] (490 words)
