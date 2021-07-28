Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA Issue dated 28/07/2021

Former FSB officer Sergey Eliseev to serve as Kaliningrad deputy chairman

Sergey Eliseev, first deputy chairman of the Kaliningrad government.
Sergey Eliseev, first deputy chairman of the Kaliningrad government. © Kaliningrad oblast
Moscow has appointed a former intelligence officer as first deputy chairman of the small Kaliningrad province, wedged between Poland and Lithuania, the latest example of loyal subjects being tapped to maintain contact with - and control of - strategic regions. [...] (378 words)
Commander of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) Viktor Zolotov facing Vladimir Putin.
Commander of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) Viktor Zolotov facing Vladimir Putin. © Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/ KRE/EFE/Newscom/MaxPPP
RUSSIA 22/07/2021

Viktor Zolotov secures new responsibilities for National Guard in Crimea 

Moscow has given new powers to its internal security paramilitary force, a rival to the FSB, amid military tensions in the Black Sea. Protection of the Crimean coast will be a priority for the force, headed by Vladimir Putin's trusted lieutenant Viktor Zolotov. [...]

