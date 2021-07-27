This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Moscow, Brussels and Beijing battle for influence in Serbia
Slovenia's recent assumption of the rotating presidency of the European Union Council has revived the debate over Serbia's membership of the EU, involving an array of consultants, intelligence services, Serbian nationalist movements, and European political personalities. [...]
RDIF calls on Italian-Swiss contacts to secure Sputnik V production
While the European Union is still divided over Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, Moscow's sovereign wealth fund is working its contacts with European pharmaceutical groups, starting with Antonio di Naro's Swiss group Adienne, with the view towards future production. [...]