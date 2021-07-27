This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Washington seeks coordination between State Dept- and ODNI-backed centres on foreign influence
The State Department's Global Engagement Center and the US intelligence community's Foreign Malign Influence Center, both of which are tasked with fighting disinformation campaigns, are seeking a way to coexist. [...]
China-focused parliamentary groups and think tanks increasingly in the limelight Free
Three groups composed of or advised by politicians - the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), the China Research Group (CRG) and a new British think tank, the Council on Geostrategy - are riding on the current wave of growing wariness about Beijing's ambitions. [...]