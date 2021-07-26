This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
New Caledonia inches towards centre stage of intelligence concerns
Fears over China's interest in New Caledonia has been gradually creeping into France's security apparatus. The French archipelago offers a life-size test of Paris' capacity to assert its position as a Pacific Ocean power opposite China. [...]
Intelligence-sharing at core of Washington's riposte to Beijing in Indo-Pacific region Free
A wide-ranging bipartisan bill targeting Beijing calls on the United States to increase intelligence-sharing with Japan and Australia. Europe, meanwhile, is reviewing its own presence in the Indo-Pacific. [...]