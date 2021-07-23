This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Sacked intelligence chief under US sanctions calls out Russian influence
On the interim government's advice, President Rumen Radev has made a string of dismissals as the country heads into the 11 July elections. Those sacked included top intelligence officers who are ready to denounce Russian influence in the country, along with political opposition led by former prime minister Boyko Borisov. [...]
New Ukrainian underground special forces training centre out of commission due to flood
At a time when Kiev has been looking to modernise its defence arsenal and strengthen its military capacities to deal with the threat from its Eastern neighbour, a recently-rehabilited training site has been put out of action. [...]
Pro-Russian faction and ex-FSB agents ramp up pressure on Chisinau
Making the most of the Chisinau government's instability, Moscow is taking steps ahead of the elections that could see its allies chased out of parliament and can count on its embedded political-security relays to help with the task. [...]
Afinogenov serves as intermediary between Novatek, Total and Russian security services
Dmitry Afinogenov, an intermediary between the Kremlin and Novatek, the lead company on the Arctic Yamal project, was reupped as a member of the Russian National Security Council's scientific committee on 11 May. [...]