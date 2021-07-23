Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
RUSSIA Issue dated 23/07/2021

Konstantin Zatulin courts compatriots abroad with new bill

Deputy of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Konstantin Zatulin.
Deputy of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Konstantin Zatulin. © Dave Mustaine/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Eager to increase its influence over Russian "compatriots" living overseas, the Kremlin can count on Konstantin Zatulin, who has influence among Russian speakers in neighbouring countries, to help with its state programme for voluntary resettlement. [...] (703 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!