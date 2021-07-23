Britain's HMGCC looks to serve as bulwark against Beijing
Journalist Omar Radi accused by Moroccan intelligence of spying after working for G3 Free
Moroccan journalist Omar Radi, who carried out one consultancy work for British firm G3, has been accused by the Moroccan authorities of spying for a foreign power. His case raises the still unresolved question of relations between journalists and private investigation companies. [...]
Ex-MI6 chief Alex Younger carves niche in private sector
After his post-service pause, Alex Younger, the former head of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), is developing his role as a consultant, which will bring him into contact with a member of the board of Huawei, a company the British intelligence community is very concerned about. [...]