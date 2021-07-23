Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 23/07/2021

Britain's HMGCC looks to serve as bulwark against Beijing

The communications security agency, which develops gadgets for the intelligence community, is at the front line of efforts to counter Chinese espionage. [...] (309 words)
Ex-MI6 chief Alex Younger carves niche in private sector 

After his post-service pause, Alex Younger, the former head of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), is developing his role as a consultant, which will bring him into contact with a member of the board of Huawei, a company the British intelligence community is very concerned about.

