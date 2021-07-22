This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Beijing influence arm China International Publishing Group (CIPG) expands footprint in Paris
The state-owned publishing company behind a magazine on France-China relations that is sent to French politicians and researchers has partnered with the Bridge Tank to further promote China's image in France. [...]
Shandong University, close to Chinese defence sector, expands reach in Britanny
The university recently participated in an environmental conference with officials from Brittany, a highly strategic military region that has seen increasing Chinese influence and drawn scrutiny from French intelligence services. [...]