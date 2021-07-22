Your account has been succesfully created.
SAUDI ARABIA OMAN Issue dated 22/07/2021

Al Naamani at work behind the scenes at Omani-Saudi Arabian summit

Arabia's Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) receiving Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik (L) at Neom Bay Airport.
Arabia's Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) receiving Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik (L) at Neom Bay Airport. © Bandar Aljaloud Handout/EPA/MaxPPP
For his first visit abroad, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said travelled to Neom, the new city being built by Mohammed bin Salman on the shores of the Red Sea. The details of the meeting, largely devoted to security issues, were settled by his intelligence chief, Mohammed Al Naamani. [...] (390 words)
