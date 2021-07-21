Your account has been succesfully created.
IRAN EGYPT IRAQ Issue dated 21/07/2021

Egyptian spymaster Abbas Kamel discusses Egypt-Iraq rapprochement with Tehran

Even as Cairo and Baghdad publicise their strategic partnership, Egyptian intelligence services are talking with Tehran behind the scenes on how best to protect Egyptian interests in Iraq. [...] (407 words)
