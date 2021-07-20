Foreign Affairs Committee wants to have a say in foreign investment oversight
BEIS arms British government against economic warfare
Thanks to the twin arsenal of the new Investment Security Unit (ISU) and the National Security Strategic Investment Fund (NSSIF), Britain's Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is becoming an economic intelligence war machine, with MI6's help. [...]