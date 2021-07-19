The DGSE highlights its status as a fully integrated intelligence service
DGSE looking for thick-skinned cyber experts
France's DGSE external intelligence service is trying to reduce turnover in its technical directorate (DT). It has hence begun warning potential recruits of its difficult working conditions in its job advertisements, hoping in this way to avoid disappointing young recruits with high potential. [...]
DGSE helps court pinpoint Syria's chemicals programme
By allowing the use of an intelligence memo to uphold a freeze on the assets of companies linked to Syria's chemical programme, a French court is venturing into new territory. It also highlights how much France's intelligence agents were involved in this politically-charged issue. [...]
Special forces provider interest group adds intelligence string to its bow
As he extends the scope of his services to special forces, Benoît de Saint Sernin, founder of French federation of special forces equipment suppliers Cercle de l'Arbalète, wants to grow its business with French intelligence agencies. [...]
Chad upheaval prompts intelligence power struggle
Idriss Deby's succession is of great interest to intelligence services that have a stake in Chad as a regional platform. Having already toured African capitals, Ahmed Kogri, the head of the National Security Agency, will next visit the Transitional Military Council's allies outside the continent to drum up support. [...]