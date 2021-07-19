Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight IRAQ Issue dated 19/07/2021

Intelligence apparatus at centre of Talabanis' internecine struggle

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan is being torn apart by the struggle between its co-chairmen, cousins Bafel and Lahur Talabani.
The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan is being torn apart by the struggle between its co-chairmen, cousins Bafel and Lahur Talabani.
The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan is being torn apart by the struggle between its co-chairmen, cousins Bafel and Lahur Talabani, who are both looking to increase their respective power bases in Suleymanyah.
