French foreign ministry revises its game plan after Afghanistan withdrawal
Fear of past chaos looms large on eve of US withdrawal
The departure of US troops is causing concern on the ground in Afghanistan as the Taliban strengthen their grip, Islamic State pursues its activities, Iran weighs in, and the Massoud era alliances reform, prompting fears of renewed violence. [...]
Paris prepares for end of Operation Barkhane via UN, EU and G5 Sahel
Following President Macron's announcement on 10 June of France's plans to end Operation Barkhane, the French presidency is trying to mobilise its partners regarding the situation in the Sahel. French diplomats have begun a major operation to persuade the European Union, the UN and the African Union to get more involved in the region, with a Sahel Coalition summit coming up in July and France due to take the chair of the UN Security Council on 1 July. [...]