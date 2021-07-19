Committee poised to appoint Ukraine's new economic intelligence chief
Kyiv still struggling to get up to speed in battle against fake news
After a period of feverish government activity which led to numerous reform initiatives, the day-to-day reality is setting in. Resources for activities which have been given priority status are sorely lacking, and this is particularly affecting efforts to set up new bodies to combat disinformation. [...]
Reform bill cuts into SBU's initial mandate Free
The Ukrainian parliament is about to approve Volodymyr Zelensky's latest bill to reform the country's security service. This would strip the SBU of its mandate to police and investigate economic crimes, an assurance of good conduct for Ukraine's Western partners. [...]
SBU takes on private military company DBC, linked to both Kolomoisky and Saakashvili
Ukraine's internal security service, the SBU, which conducted raids on 24 March as part of a months-long investigation, suspects two men, Yevgen Shevchenko and Semen Semenchenko, "created a paramilitary organisation". Shevchenko is close to anti-corruption unit and the SBU's rival, NABU. [...]