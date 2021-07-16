Turkey's MIT sends team to Bishkek to carry out its latest anti-Gülen operation
Turkish intelligence service prepares a new anti-Gulen purge
Turkish intelligence service MIT has again been ordered to find more supposed supporters of outlawed imam Fethulah Gulen, whom Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused of being behind the failed 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. A wave of new arrests is expected this summer in the ranks of the police. [...]
