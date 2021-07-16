Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
FRANCE Issue dated 16/07/2021

DGSE looking for thick-skinned cyber experts

France's DGSE external intelligence service is trying to reduce turnover in its technical directorate (DT). It has hence begun warning potential recruits of its difficult working conditions in its job advertisements, hoping in this way to avoid disappointing young recruits with high potential. [...] (289 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject
On our other sites

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 16/07/2021

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!