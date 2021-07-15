Washington increasingly worried about Chinese influence in Cambodia
People's Armed Police commander Wang Chunning takes up seat at head of Party's discipline campaign
Wang Chunning, commander of the People's Armed Police (PAP), has officially joined the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission (CPLAC). The law enforcement body is currently overseeing a "rectification" programme aimed at rooting out corruption and disloyalty. [...]
Guoanbu's latest think tank ramps up security talks
The fledgling Overall National Security Concept Research Center, created under the supervision of the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR), was busy leading talks on security issues in the weeks leading up to the Chinese Communist Party's centennial celebrations. [...]
Police national security director Frederic Choi kept out of top role
The senior police official had been tipped to lead the Hong Kong Police Force before being caught in a massage parlour during a raid. The latest senior security appointments are further tightening Beijing's grip over the former British territory. [...]
Intelligence-sharing at core of Washington's riposte to Beijing in Indo-Pacific region Free
A wide-ranging bipartisan bill targeting Beijing calls on the United States to increase intelligence-sharing with Japan and Australia. Europe, meanwhile, is reviewing its own presence in the Indo-Pacific. [...]
