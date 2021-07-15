This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Uneasy Lukashenko presses ahead with his reform of the national security council
Although the stir created by the hijacking of a Ryanair aircraft on 23 May brought Belarus back into the public eye, Western condemnations have not stopped Alexander Lukashenko from proceeding with his plans to further strengthen his security services. [...]
Balkans companies help Beijing realise its major projects and extend its influence in the region
The construction of a motorway between the Montenegrin port of Bar and the Serbian border, which is being financed by China as part of its Belt & Road Initiative, has brought benefits for local companies, which, voluntarily or not, are helping to spread Chinese influence in the region. [...]
RDIF calls on Italian-Swiss contacts to secure Sputnik V production
While the European Union is still divided over Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, Moscow's sovereign wealth fund is working its contacts with European pharmaceutical groups, starting with Antonio di Naro's Swiss group Adienne, with the view towards future production. [...]
