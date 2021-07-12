New national security strategy moves up a gear on "information confrontation"
Sacked intelligence chief under US sanctions calls out Russian influence
On the interim government's advice, President Rumen Radev has made a string of dismissals as the country heads into the 11 July elections. Those sacked included top intelligence officers who are ready to denounce Russian influence in the country, along with political opposition led by former prime minister Boyko Borisov. [...]
FSB poised for additional responsibilities under new national security strategy
Vladimir Putin's recent reframing of the role of the FSB gives some indication of the direction the soon to be announced national security strategy will go in, spanning the seas, borders and strategically important information security. [...]
