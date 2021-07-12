French public spending watchdog calls for merger of gendarmerie and police domestic intelligence services
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Gendarmerie intelligence service goes into business protection in the absence of a greater counter-terrorism role
The gendarmerie's intelligence service, the SDAO, is only being allowed to play a marginal role in the domestic intelligence effort overseen by the DGSI, despite improved access to some police databases. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 16/07/2021