Tokyo seeks balance on GEOINT strategy between state alliances and New Space
Japan's plans to develop its geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) capabilities, by striking a balance between state-run space defence programmes and home-grown commercial solutions, come as it increases efforts to deepen security alliances to better respond to China. [...]
US shields telecommunications systems in Indo-Pacific from Chinese influence with Palau submarine cable
Several government- and privately-backed submarine cable projects in the Indo-Pacific are underway, as the US prepares to work with Japan on 5G with an eye on curbing Beijing's growing reach in the region. [...]
France-India cooperation in Indo-Pacific picks up pace with support from Australia
Talks between New Delhi and Paris late last month were part of ongoing efforts to forge a three-way alliance with Australia in the Indo-Pacific to counter Beijing's dominance in the region. France has already supplied submarines to the two countries. [...]
