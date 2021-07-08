Moldovan intelligence services caught in rivalry between pro-EU and pro-Russian camps
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Pro-Russian faction and ex-FSB agents ramp up pressure on Chisinau
Making the most of the Chisinau government's instability, Moscow is taking steps ahead of the elections that could see its allies chased out of parliament and can count on its embedded political-security relays to help with the task. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 16/07/2021