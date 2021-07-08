This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Police national security director Frederic Choi kept out of top role
The senior police official had been tipped to lead the Hong Kong Police Force before being caught in a massage parlour during a raid. The latest senior security appointments are further tightening Beijing's grip over the former British territory. [...]
The Chinese state-backed magazine seeking to influence France's think tanks and political elite
Beijing's latest influence campaign in France comes in the form of Dialogue Chine-France, a glossy magazine that is edited by Chinese state-backed media and a small Paris publisher and has ties to China's leading intelligence agency. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 16/07/2021