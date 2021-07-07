Kamel's visit to US signals closer ties between Egypt and Biden administration
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Dahlan mobilises supporters in Abu Dhabi, Ramallah and Cairo
Determined to play a central role in Palestinian politics in this period of crisis, Mohammed Dahlan has been mobilising allies in his Democratic Reform Bloc as well as his contacts in Egyptian intelligence, which has been involved in the talks that led to the cease-fire. [...]
Doha hosts highly charged secret ceasefire talks
As the leading regional powers meet in Doha to try to organise a ceasefire, the new cycle of violence between Israel and the Palestinian territories is following its own logic on the ground, taking it outside the ambit of the traditional negotiations between the master spies. [...]
East Gas and its master spies aim to take charge of Egypt's gas negotiations
The low-profile East Gas Co, which includes a number of former intelligence chiefs on its board, is playing a key role in Egypt's current purchases of Israeli gas. It sees itself extending this role in the future to foreign firms looking to tap into Egypt's own gas production. [...]
Abbas Kamel overhauls Mukhabarat under Sisi's watchful eye
Working with Abdel Fattah Al Sisi's security advisors, General Abbas Kamel, who became the interim head of Egypt's Mukhabarat in January, has begun laying the groundwork for a rapprochement between the service and Egypt's military intelligence. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 16/07/2021