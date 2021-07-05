This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Riad Salamé assets probe points to Bank Audi
For one of its investigations, the French National Financial Prosecutor's Office is interested in assets belonging to the Bank of Lebanon governor and property transactions he may have made as well as the actions of various banks, including the French subsidiary of Lebanese group Audi. [...]
Lebanese intelligence chiefs told to stem fuel drain on Syrian border Free
Lebanon, which is already battling with a fuel shortage, is having to watch part of its meagre supplies disappear into Syria, which is itself in short supply. The government has turned to the intelligence service to try to reduce the cross-border trafficking. [...]
