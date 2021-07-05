This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Lebanese intelligence chiefs told to stem fuel drain on Syrian border Free
Lebanon, which is already battling with a fuel shortage, is having to watch part of its meagre supplies disappear into Syria, which is itself in short supply. The government has turned to the intelligence service to try to reduce the cross-border trafficking. [...]
Qaiwan, the Iraqi oil firm behind Lebanon swap solution
So that it can fulfil its commitment to supply Beirut with oil to help ease the country's energy crisis, Irak has called in trader Qaiwan to set up a swap system as Kudistan crude is too high in sulphur to be used in Lebanon's power plants. [...]
