Spotlight FRANCE RUSSIA Issue dated 05/07/2021

Bruno Roger-Petit opens Elysee Palace door to pro-Russians

Bruno Roger-Petit, adviser on memorials and historical events to French president Emmanuel Macron.
Bruno Roger-Petit, adviser on memorials and historical events to French president Emmanuel Macron. © Eliot Blondet/Abaca Press/Reuters
Ukrainian opposition figure Vadim Rabinovich, a pro-Russian who is close to Putin's Ukraine henchman Viktor Medvedchuk, appeared delighted to meet with Bruno Roger-Petit, President Macron's adviser on memorials and historical events, at the Elysee Palace recently. [...] (468 words)
Viktor Medvedchuk, coprésident du parti politique ukrainien Opposition Platform - For life (OPFL).
Viktor Medvedchuk, coprésident du parti politique ukrainien Opposition Platform - For life (OPFL). © Serhii Nuzhenko/Reuters
Spotlight FRANCE UKRAINE 14/06/2021

After SBU inquiry Medvedchuk clan rallies support from French senators 

As Volodymyr Zelensky urges lawmakers to pass his "anti-oligarch" law, Viktor Medvedchuk, Valdimir Putin's strongman in Ukraine, and his party are looking for allies abroad. They brought over three French senators on an all-expenses-paid trip to meet the party leader Vadim Rabinovich. [...]

