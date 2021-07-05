This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Ukrainian opposition MP Vadim Rabinovich pals up with French senators
With Volodymyr Zelensky's Crimean Platform looming, Russia's relays in Kyiv are tending to their relationships abroad to push Russia's narrative. Vadim Rabinovich, who is close to Viktor Medvedchuk, was recently back in Paris. [...]
After SBU inquiry Medvedchuk clan rallies support from French senators
As Volodymyr Zelensky urges lawmakers to pass his "anti-oligarch" law, Viktor Medvedchuk, Valdimir Putin's strongman in Ukraine, and his party are looking for allies abroad. They brought over three French senators on an all-expenses-paid trip to meet the party leader Vadim Rabinovich. [...]
By targeting media moguls Kozak and Medvedchuk, SBU clears the path for Kolomoisky
With SBU-backed proof in hand, Kiev shut down Taras Kozak's television channels in early February. The decision, backed by the US embassy and pro-West media outlets, shows that Igor Kolomoisky has snatched back the title as Ukraine's top media mogul from his rival Viktor Medvedchuk. [...]
