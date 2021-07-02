Police national security director Frederic Choi kept out of top role
Mainland's tightening grip on Hong Kong security agencies jostled by massage parlour raid
The director of the Hong Kong Police Force's national security department, Frederic Choi Chin-pang, was placed on leave this month, hamstringing an office that has seen its powers rapidly expand under Beijing's national security law. [...]
Despite its withdrawal from Hong Kong, Cellebrite's local sales network is still visible Free
Some of Cellebrite's Hong Kong resellers, the likes of S-Tech and Digitpol, are still promoting the company's solutions despite backlash in Israel over the Hong Kong police's use of its products to tap the phones of opponents to the national security law. [...]