UNITED STATES Issue dated 02/07/2021

New congressional task force pushes US hostage issue back to the fore

The congressional task force on US hostages is urging the Biden administration to take notice of the issue and hopes to be able to negotiate the release of two US citizens still held in Syria in a coordinated effort with an intelligence fusion cell housed within the FBI. [...] (335 words)
