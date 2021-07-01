This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Ankara's spymasters squabble over best strategy against PKK
Still engaged in military operations against the PKK in northern Iraq, Turkey has been suffering heavy losses while failing to eradicate the perceived Kurdish threat. It is now rethinking its strategy while trying to ensure the continued support of the Kurdish KDP, its ally on the ground. [...]