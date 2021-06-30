Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
JORDAN Issue dated 30/06/2021

GID plays key role in Hamza allies' sedition trial

Prince Hamza bin Hussein, in 2004.
Prince Hamza bin Hussein, in 2004. © Ali Jarekji/Reuters
The Jordanian intelligence services have produced evidence against defendants close to Prince Hamza bin Hussein in a case that opened last week into an alleged plot to destablise Jordan's monarchy. [...] (327 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more