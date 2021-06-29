Your account has been succesfully created.
BULGARIA Issue dated 29/06/2021

Sacked intelligence chief under US sanctions calls out Russian influence

On the interim government's advice, President Rumen Radev has made a string of dismissals as the country heads into the 11 July elections. Those sacked included top intelligence officers who are ready to denounce Russian influence in the country, along with political opposition led by former prime minister Boyko Borisov. [...] (535 words)
