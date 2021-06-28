Your account has been succesfully created.
LEBANON Issue dated 28/06/2021

Wassim Mansouri being lined up to succeed Lebanese central bank chief Riad Salamé

With two investigations by the Swiss and French authorities now ongoing, the writing is on the wall for the governor of the Lebanese Central Bank Salamé. [...] (314 words)
