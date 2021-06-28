Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
Spotlight UNITED STATES Issue dated 28/06/2021

New CIA espionage operations boss keeps watch over Middle East

David Marlowe's arrival, the first appointment made by new CIA director William Burns, makes it clear US intelligence is still very much concerned with the Middle East, despite China taking the front stage. [...] (408 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 19.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more