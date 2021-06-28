This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Dmitry Firtash's lordly London connections
Though targeted by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council as it helps President Zelensky compile a list of the country's oligarchs, Dmitry Firtash can call on a few favours from his trusted London contacts, many of whom have also worked with Lord Oxford. [...]
After SBU inquiry Medvedchuk clan rallies support from French senators
As Volodymyr Zelensky urges lawmakers to pass his "anti-oligarch" law, Viktor Medvedchuk, Valdimir Putin's strongman in Ukraine, and his party are looking for allies abroad. They brought over three French senators on an all-expenses-paid trip to meet the party leader Vadim Rabinovich. [...]
Appraisers clash over Dmitry Firtash's Bordeaux chateau in London
Thrown off balance in Moscow and Washington, the Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash is also fighting Russia's VTB Bank in London over the freeze of his assets in western Europe, including a French vineyard run by his right-hand-man, Briton Robert Shetler-Jones. [...]
Lanny Davis comes to Firtash's rescue again
In his battle with the US justice department, Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash has turned to Davis, Goldberg & Galper again. Firtash, whom Lev Parnas has accused of involvement in Donald Trump's Ukrainian affair, will be defended by Lanny Davis and Eleanor McManus. [...]
By targeting media moguls Kozak and Medvedchuk, SBU clears the path for Kolomoisky
With SBU-backed proof in hand, Kiev shut down Taras Kozak's television channels in early February. The decision, backed by the US embassy and pro-West media outlets, shows that Igor Kolomoisky has snatched back the title as Ukraine's top media mogul from his rival Viktor Medvedchuk. [...]