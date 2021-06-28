Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES UKRAINE Issue dated 28/06/2021

Kyiv mirrors US blacklist but adds Pavel Fuks

Pavel Fuks, owner of the company Mos City Group.
Pavel Fuks, owner of the company Mos City Group. © Yurii Zushchyk/Alamy
Ukraine has joined in on the wave of new Europe and US sanctions, which target both supporters of the Lukashenko regime and Russian overseas representatives. But though their lists almost match, Kyiv's has include some very notable differences. [...] (685 words)
Viktor Medvedchuk, coprésident du parti politique ukrainien Opposition Platform - For life (OPFL).
Viktor Medvedchuk, coprésident du parti politique ukrainien Opposition Platform - For life (OPFL). © Serhii Nuzhenko/Reuters
Spotlight FRANCE UKRAINE 14/06/2021

After SBU inquiry Medvedchuk clan rallies support from French senators 

As Volodymyr Zelensky urges lawmakers to pass his "anti-oligarch" law, Viktor Medvedchuk, Valdimir Putin's strongman in Ukraine, and his party are looking for allies abroad. They brought over three French senators on an all-expenses-paid trip to meet the party leader Vadim Rabinovich. [...]

