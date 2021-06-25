Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
UNITED KINGDOM Surveillance & Interception Issue dated 25/06/2021

EncroChat and AN0M cases open breach in British interceptions law

Britain is one of the few countries where intercepted communications cannot be used as evidence in a court case, a position that is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain given Britain's involvement in international police operations to cyber-infiltrate criminal groups. [...] (398 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more