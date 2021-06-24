This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
After SBU inquiry Medvedchuk clan rallies support from French senators
As Volodymyr Zelensky urges lawmakers to pass his "anti-oligarch" law, Viktor Medvedchuk, Valdimir Putin's strongman in Ukraine, and his party are looking for allies abroad. They brought over three French senators on an all-expenses-paid trip to meet the party leader Vadim Rabinovich. [...]
By targeting media moguls Kozak and Medvedchuk, SBU clears the path for Kolomoisky
With SBU-backed proof in hand, Kiev shut down Taras Kozak's television channels in early February. The decision, backed by the US embassy and pro-West media outlets, shows that Igor Kolomoisky has snatched back the title as Ukraine's top media mogul from his rival Viktor Medvedchuk. [...]