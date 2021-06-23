Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
BULGARIA UNITED STATES Issue dated 23/06/2021

US sanctions spurs Bulgaria's intelligence into action

The US sanctions have shaken Sofia's political world to the core and its embarrassed intelligence services have been forced to take a hard look at their own intelligence control bureau infiltrated by oligarchs. [...] (540 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda (R) in Warsaw, Poland, 3 May 2021.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda (R) in Warsaw, Poland, 3 May 2021. © Leszek Szymanski/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
POLAND UKRAINE 10/05/2021

Ukraine and Poland team up anticorruption bureaus under Washington's watchful gaze 

As tensions continue to rise between the West and Russia, Ukraine wants to strengthen cooperation with Poland over anticorruption reforms and regional alternatives to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. The US is on board the move, seeing Poland as an efficient relay of its eastern European policy. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more