Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
CENTRAL EUROPE CHINA Issue dated 22/06/2021

Chinese think tank lays down roots in central Europe

The Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences now houses a Visegrad Group research centre through which it can push Chinese interests - and influence - in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. [...] (474 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more