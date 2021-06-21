This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Haurus' darknet files used to spy on private investigator Kevin Rivaton
The Haurus affair has been in the spotlight since a link to complaints against Tariq Ramadan was revealed but there are still several grey areas, such as the identity of the ex-DGSI agent's clients, one of whom targeted private investigator Kevin Rivaton. [...]
DGSI's internal security faced with Haurus affair
The judicial investigation into the "Haurus" case, so named after the pseudonym of a DGSI officer about to go on trial for selling confidential police data on the darknet, exposes internal control flaws within France's internal intelligence service. [...]