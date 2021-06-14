This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Tracfin's role in combating predatory foreign investment gets it a seat on the DGSE's joint technical platform
As part of its expanded powers in line with the French government's focus on economic intelligence, Tracfin, the French financial intelligence service, has gained entry to one of French intelligence's holy of holies, the joint technical platform, or PTM. [...]
Rubio bill seeks to boost Senate intelligence committee's role in foreign investment decisions
Republican senator Marco Rubio has introduced a bill to protect US genomic data that would also require the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to include the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, which he vice-chairs, in its briefings. [...]
BEIS arms British government against economic warfare
Thanks to the twin arsenal of the new Investment Security Unit (ISU) and the National Security Strategic Investment Fund (NSSIF), Britain's Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is becoming an economic intelligence war machine, with MI6's help. [...]