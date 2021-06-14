This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 19.50)
Mordechai Korf, Igor Kolomoisky's American buddy
Prominent member of the Jewish Chabad community in Miami, Mordechai "Motti" Korf is also the US business associate of Igor Kolomoisky. Today, this relationship is being put to the test by PrivatBank's worldwide hunt for the Ukrainian oligarch's assets. [...]
By targeting media moguls Kozak and Medvedchuk, SBU clears the path for Kolomoisky
With SBU-backed proof in hand, Kiev shut down Taras Kozak's television channels in early February. The decision, backed by the US embassy and pro-West media outlets, shows that Igor Kolomoisky has snatched back the title as Ukraine's top media mogul from his rival Viktor Medvedchuk. [...]