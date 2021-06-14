Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight FRANCE UKRAINE Issue dated 14/06/2021

After SBU inquiry Medvedchuk clan rallies support from French senators

Viktor Medvedchuk, coprésident du parti politique ukrainien Opposition Platform - For life (OPFL).
Viktor Medvedchuk, coprésident du parti politique ukrainien Opposition Platform - For life (OPFL). © Serhii Nuzhenko/Reuters
As Volodymyr Zelensky urges lawmakers to pass his "anti-oligarch" law, Viktor Medvedchuk, Valdimir Putin's strongman in Ukraine, and his party are looking for allies abroad. They brought over three French senators on an all-expenses-paid trip to meet the party leader Vadim Rabinovich. [...] (578 words)
