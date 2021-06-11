New Ukrainian underground special forces training centre out of commission due to flood
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 15)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Reform bill cuts into SBU's initial mandate
The Ukrainian parliament is about to approve Volodymyr Zelensky's latest bill to reform the country's security service. This would strip the SBU of its mandate to police and investigate economic crimes, an assurance of good conduct for Ukraine's Western partners. [...]
SBU takes on private military company DBC, linked to both Kolomoisky and Saakashvili
Ukraine's internal security service, the SBU, which conducted raids on 24 March as part of a months-long investigation, suspects two men, Yevgen Shevchenko and Semen Semenchenko, "created a paramilitary organisation". Shevchenko is close to anti-corruption unit and the SBU's rival, NABU. [...]
Washington turns to Gulf agents to wrest Motor Sich away from Chinese hands
The White House is doing all it can to prevent Chinese investors close to the authorities in Beijing from grabbing control of Ukraine's flagship defence company. Gulf businessmen are waiting to pounce on the opportunity. [...]
Zelensky's victory threatens to shake up Ukraine's defence industry landscape
Petro Poroshenko's defeat in Ukraine's presidential elections last month has triggered intense in-fighting between the defence industry's established movers and shakers and newcomers keen to get in on the action. Western allies and defence companies are watching with trepidation. [...]