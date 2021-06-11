Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight UKRAINE Issue dated 11/06/2021

New Ukrainian underground special forces training centre out of commission due to flood

At a time when Kiev has been looking to modernise its defence arsenal and strengthen its military capacities to deal with the threat from its Eastern neighbour, a recently-rehabilited training site has been put out of action. [...] (238 words)
Volodymyr Zelensky was elected President of Ukraine on April 21, 2019.
Spotlight UKRAINE 08/05/2019

Zelensky's victory threatens to shake up Ukraine's defence industry landscape 

Petro Poroshenko's defeat in Ukraine's presidential elections last month has triggered intense in-fighting between the defence industry's established movers and shakers and newcomers keen to get in on the action. Western allies and defence companies are watching with trepidation. [...]

