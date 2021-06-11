This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.50)
Caesar Act amendments make life easier for pro-Damas NGOs
By amending the Syrian sanctions legislation contained in the Caesar Act, Washington could help pro-Assad organisations to pursue their activities under the pretext that they are humanitarian in nature. By doing this while at the same time trying to maintain pressure on the regime, the Biden administration has shown that it has still not yet made up its mind about its Syrian policy. [...]
Lebanese intelligence chiefs told to stem fuel drain on Syrian border Free
Lebanon, which is already battling with a fuel shortage, is having to watch part of its meagre supplies disappear into Syria, which is itself in short supply. The government has turned to the intelligence service to try to reduce the cross-border trafficking. [...]
Business leaders close to Bashar Al Assad eye reconstruction opportunities
As the Syrian conflict enters its final stages, the Damascus regime is preparing major contracts, much coveted by its donors, to rebuild the country. Syria's business landscape is undergoing big changes as tycoons who got rich during the war become caught up in the regime's political power struggles. [...]