SYRIA Issue dated 11/06/2021

Assad tightens grip on security apparatus with Alawite appointments

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad inspecting an honor guard in Damascus, Syria, May 17, 2021.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad inspecting an honor guard in Damascus, Syria, May 17, 2021. © Sana Handout/EPA/MaxPPP
Given Syria's economic difficulties and its dependance on Russia and Iran, while the security situation remains fragile President Bashar Al Assad is determined to keep his security apparatus on a tight rein, even if this means retaining henchmen who were there at the start of the conflict. [...] (363 words)
